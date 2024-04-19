Right Wing Bonus Tracks: On The Lord’s Mission

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 19, 2024 5:04 pm
  • Right-wing pastor Drenda Keesee, who is running unopposed for office in Ohio, says that the United States has become a “banana republic” under President Joe Biden.
  • Nick Fuentes reported that he had dinner with right-wing MMA fighter Jake Shields last night.
  • Christian nationalist/Seven Mountains dominionist Lance Wallnau called for prayer to protect Rep. Barry Loudermilk because he’s on “the Lord’s mission” to expose the “truth” about Jan. 6 and the devil is therefore trying to take him out of office.
  • MAGA pastor and GOP congressional candidate Mark Burns says there must be wall on the southern border because “there is a wall in Heaven” to keep people out.
  • Finally, we’ll never understand how posting clips of right-wing activists like Lauren Chen saying things constitutes a “smear.” But what do we know? We’re “intellectually dishonest.”
