Right Wing Round-Up: Strap On A Glock

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 17, 2024 5:14 pm
  • Payton Armstrong @ Media Matters: Podcast host and Ohio county commissioner nominee has pushed baseless conspiracy theories and compared the LGBTQ movement to Hitler

    • Right-wing pastor and podcast host Drenda Keesee, who is running uncontested in November for a Knox County, Ohio, commissioner seat, has spread unhinged conspiracy theories about climate change, abortion, “satanic hordes” causing people to identify as LGBTQ, and global elites working to bring about a “New World Order.”

  • Peter Stone @ The Guardian: Powerful conservative funds hand out millions to pro-Trump far-right group

    • Groups led by Stephen Miller and Charlie Kirk among recipients of large sums from Bradley Foundation and Bradley Impact Fund.

  • Chris Cameron and Kellen Browning @ The New York Times: Kari Lake Urges Supporters to Arm Themselves Ahead of Election

    • “We are going to put on the armor of God,” the Arizona Republican candidate for Senate said to cheering supporters. “And maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case.”

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: With his 2024 effort over, DeSantis tweaks ‘the whole ‘book ban’ thing’

    • When it comes to targeting books in Florida libraries, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took a step in the right direction but it was a very modest big step.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian Nationalist falsely claims Satanist chaplains “don’t qualify” to work in schools

    • Rocky Malloy of the National School Chaplain Association said, “If you blaspheme God, you do not qualify to be a religion.” He’s wrong.

