Right Wing Round-Up: Strap On A Glock

Right-wing pastor and podcast host Drenda Keesee, who is running uncontested in November for a Knox County, Ohio, commissioner seat, has spread unhinged conspiracy theories about climate change, abortion, “satanic hordes” causing people to identify as LGBTQ, and global elites working to bring about a “New World Order.”
Groups led by Stephen Miller and Charlie Kirk among recipients of large sums from Bradley Foundation and Bradley Impact Fund.
“We are going to put on the armor of God,” the Arizona Republican candidate for Senate said to cheering supporters. “And maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case.”
When it comes to targeting books in Florida libraries, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took a step in the right direction but it was a very modest big step.
Rocky Malloy of the National School Chaplain Association said, “If you blaspheme God, you do not qualify to be a religion.” He’s wrong.