Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Why Churches Must Take Government Money

- Jim Bakker reports that because credit card processing companies have cut off his ministry, his network will be “totally financially broke” within two weeks if they don’t receive a bunch of donations by check soon.
- David Barton predicts that Democrats will attempt to use President Donald Trump’s lackluster response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic against him during the election: “I think the only place the Democrats really have to go with this is the government didn’t do enough, that they’re going to have to say, ‘We need more government; government should have done more, should have stepped in sooner, should have stepped in bigger.'” Gee, ya think?
- During that same episode of “WallBuilders Live” today, Barton’s co-host Rick Green explained why churches should not hesitate to apply for grants provided by the coronavirus stimulus legislation: “If the church and Christian companies and nonprofits, conservative nonprofits, don’t participate in this, you’re talking about a massive shift of wealth from the right to the left, because we’ll pay for it through our taxes. And if only, you know, say progressive organizations take the money, they’ll come out of there strong, we’ll come out of it weak.”
- Alex Jones says that the United States is at the “pork chop level” of being butchered by “the globalists” running the country.
- Despite the fact that the White House reportedly has no intention of firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit continues to bang the drum for Fauci’s removal: “This guy has been wrong every step of the way. Trump needs to get rid of this very dangerous man.”
- Curt Landry says Christians shouldn’t listen to Fauci because he fills them with fear instead of with hope and peace and should instead listen to Ben Carson, who is “an outstanding Christian man.”
- Finally, Candace Owens is openly flaunting her defiance of social distancing orders.