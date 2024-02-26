Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Waste This Place

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 26, 2024 5:07 pm
  • Liberty Counsel and the Family Research Council cheer the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are children.
  • Kristina Karamo, who is fighting to retain her position as chair of the Michigan Republican Party, has appeared on multiple programs hosted by radical right-wing broadcasters in the last week, including Stew Peters, Ann Vandersteel, and Pete Santilli.
  • Tim Barton declares that he is not a Christian nationalist, but rather a “Christian globalist.”
  • Ryan Sanchez, one of the Nazis who was recently spotted at CPAC, declares that “mercy is weakness”: “Remember everything the enemy has done to us and repay them tenfold. When the pendulum swings there will be no time for pity.”
  • Finally, speaking on behalf of former President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol, self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr announced that she is currently surrounded by a million angels who are preparing to “waste this place.”
