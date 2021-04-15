Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Voter Identity Theft

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 15, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Alveda King claims that not requiring voter ID is form of identity theft against Black people: “In the 20th century and during the days of slavery in the 19th century and the 18th century, slaves and indentured Blacks were robbed of precious identities. Today, when you say to me as a citizen of the United States of America, ‘You don’t need to have an ID to vote,’ you are saying to me, your identity does not matter.”
  • Larry Tomczak says that former President Barack Obama is running a “shadow government” that is controlling the White House: “Biden is in the Oval Office cockpit as Obama’s docile lieutenant for leftist policies of the radicalized Democrat party. Did you know he has a weekly phone chat with Socialist leaders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren? As the undisputed head of the fawning Democrats, Obama and the team are integrally involved in the decision-making process as they hand off stacks of official looking executive orders. Biden dutifully signs them at his desk flanked by ready media representatives in photo op positions.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Francine Fosdick revealed that her brother works for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • E.W. Jackson used his Bible study livestream Thursday morning to tackle the important issue of men wearing earrings. He does not approve of it.
  • Finally, Josh Bernstein continues to openly declare that he’ll shoot anyone who tries to vaccinate him.

