Trending

Donald Trump Impeachment Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Trump Derangement Syndrome

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 18, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that Pete Buttigieg is “a CIA plant”: “There is no question in my mind that he was chosen by the elites to run for the presidency.”
  • Cliff Kincaid says that because Buttigieg is gay, “questions about Mayor Pete’s personal lifestyle — and demands for the complete release of his military and medical records — are in order.”
  • Brenden Dilley reports that his own grandmother has cut him out of her life because she has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
  • Scott Lively claims that “it is very possible that [Michael] Flynn saved us from World War III, but it is virtually certain (in my mind) that he saved us from a traitorous Obama scheme to remain in power to deny the presidency to Trump.”
  • For someone who claims to be a Democrat, Bob Just doesn’t seem to have anything good to say about the Democratic Party.
  • Finally, Bryan Fischer used his radio program today to interview Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, who is a Christian supremacist and a domestic terrorist.

Tags: Bob Just Brenden Dilley Bryan Fischer Cliff Kincaid Josh Bernstein Matt Shea Michael Flynn Scott Lively Leftovers

You Might Also Like