Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Trigger Some Libs

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 7, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Dave Hayes claims that former President Donald Trump hasn’t announced his plans to run in 2024 because he knows “we’re going to have a redo of the 2020 election” once all the supposed election fraud is exposed and the military takes over.
  • Bradlee Dean attacks Franklin Graham for urging people to take the COVID-19 vaccine: “Franklin, like his father, is nothing short of controlled opposition just like that of an extorted politician. They are making war against God and slaves of men to corruption.”
  • Pat Robertson urges viewers to get vaccinated so the country can open back up and not “turn this country over to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and his gang of socialists who want to keep you from doing anything.”
  • There is nothing Tomi Lahren loves more “than triggering some liberals.”
  • Finally, Larry Klayman intends to convene a citizen’s grand Thursday morning jury to indict President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and his brother James for bribery and money laundering.

