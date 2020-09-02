Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Spiritual Death

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 2, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Larry Klayman and Joe Arpaio are launching a new “public interest watchdog” effort called America’s Sheriff “whose mission is to promote, protect and fight for the interests and legal rights of the nation’s law enforcement.”
  • Franklin Graham says the Democrats are “opposed to faith” and that “the Democratic Party today is a party of the left. It’s a socialist party. They want socialism for this country.”
  • Mark Taylor warns that anyone who votes for Democratic candidates is “supporting satanism, pedophilia, abortion, human and child trafficking” and is committing “spiritual treason punishable by spiritual death.”
  • Jentezen Franklin tells his fellow conservative Christians that their “First Amendment religious freedoms are literally on the ballot” in November: “Nov. 3, 2020 represents the election of a lifetime, as well as a critical moment to speak up. If you don’t, it’s only a matter of time until ‘speaking up’ becomes a thing of the past. If I were you, I’d vote like the First Amendment itself was on the ballot.”
  • Finally, John Guandolo finds it “incredibly disheartening” that nobody has been executed for having “literally created an ongoing coup against the president.”

Tags: Franklin Graham Jentezen Franklin Joe Arpaio John Guandolo Larry Klayman Mark Taylor Leftovers

You Might Also Like