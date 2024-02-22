Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Tried And True Sodomy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 22, 2024 4:20 pm
  • Outraged that Meghan McCain rejected Kari Lake’s effort to make amends after insulting her father, Trump campaign troll Brenden Dilley, who is also close to Lake and her campaign, used his show and social media platforms to attack McCain and call her mother a “whore.”
  • Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver just keeps doubling down on his white nationalism: “Wake up! We’re being replaced!”
  • Ben Zeisloft says conservatives must “avoid using phrases like ‘gay marriage’ or ‘same-sex marriage'” because “both terms lie about reality”: “Instead use phrases like ‘purported same-sex marriage’ or ‘so-called same-sex marriage.’ Another is ‘same-sex mirage.’ The tried and true ‘sodomy’ will work too.”
  • Stew Peters is not even bothering to hide is virulent antisemitism any more.
  • If you have terminal cancer and your doctor writes you a prescription to attend a Mario Murillo tent revival meeting, perhaps you should find a new doctor.
  • Finally, having a woman wearing a super cool “The Second Amendment Protects The First” dress sing the national anthem seems like a fitting way to open the 2024 CPAC conference.

Tags: Ben Zeisloft Brenden Dilley Josh Schriver Mario Murillo Stew Peters Leftovers CPAC

