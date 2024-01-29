Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Real Man’s Man

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 29, 2024 5:11 pm
  • Trump campaign troll Brenden Dilley is not happy with the Family Research Council’s David Closson for criticizing the cultish “So God Made Trump” video produced by Dilley’s “meme team.”: “You’re just bloviating about how you’re an expert on God and the Bible, but what you really are is a gigantic cunt.”
  • Paula White, former President Donald Trump’s faith adviser, on the other hand, seems to be a big fan of the video.
  • Ben Zeisloft claims that “the Second Amendment is a Christian proposition”: “The right to protect your life from evildoers flows directly from the inalienable right to life you have from your Creator.”
  • Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers admits that the radical legislation he has introduced to abolish abortion, pornography, and no-fault divorce is unlikely even to get a hearing in the legislature.
  • Finally, self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman says that “Jesus wasn’t some little limp-wristed, weak-kneed little guy that walked around.” How does Kunneman know this? “I’ve seen Jesus. He’s a man’s man!”
