Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Tough

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 25, 2024 5:20 pm
  • Sean Feucht says that “we are living in the last days”: “These are the end times … we’re living in the midst of it.”
  • Mark Meckler of Convention of States and Rick Green of Patriot Academy and WallBuilders are teaming up for a series of events to explain the “pivotal role the Wild West can play in shaping America’s future.”
  • Stephen Wolfe, author of “The Case for Christian Nationalism,” declares that “in places where Christians can assert their will in politics, then they should do that.” And if people don’t like it, well, “tough.”
  • “Apostle” Dutch Sheets, a leading figure within the New Apostolic Reformation, asserts that Democrats who oppose former President Donald Trump are “fighting against the purpose of God for this nation.”
  • Finally, self-proclaimed “prophet” Cindy Jacobs and “The Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders” held an emergency livestream last night so Jacobs could tearfully deliver a warning from God that the Gaza protests are an insurrection aimed at establishing an Islamic state in North America.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Cindy Jacobs Dutch Sheets Mark Meckler Rick Green Sean Feucht Stephen Wolfe Leftovers

You Might Also Like