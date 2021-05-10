Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: To Bless a Thief

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 10, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively thinks that Caitlyn Jenner had gender reassignment surgery just to be outrageous and for the attention.
  • Everett Piper says that conservatives cannot support Jenner in her bid to become governor of California: “It has been said that our priorities reflect our character. If this is so, it might be wise to stop and ask, not just if we can or will support Caitlyn Jenner but also why this is even a question in this first place. If our conservative priorities are this unclear, is it possible that our conservative character is likewise?”
  • Cliff Kincaid issues a similar warning: “How can a Jenner candidacy, with a man appearing as a woman, do anything but support ‘the normalization of radical gender ideology?’ Having surrendered to gay ‘marriage’ and other perversions, the Republican Party and their conservative house organs are now ready to hop on the trans train. It leads to destruction – of the party and the nation.”
  • E.W. Jackson declares that “the scourge of homosexuality” is “a double sin against God.”
  • Hank Kunneman declares that President Joe Biden “doesn’t exist”: “God doesn’t reward and bless a thief.”
  • Despite the fact that Biden has been in the White House for nearly four months, Kat Kerr continues to insist that he is not in authority and that Donald Trump is still the president.
  • Finally, Bishop Larry Gaiters appeared on the QAnon program “Up Front In The Prophetic,” where he declared that the deaths of Biden’s wife and daughter in 1972 and the death of his son Beau in 2015 were a “satanic sacrifice” to help Biden’s political career.

