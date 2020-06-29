Scott Lively Would Rather Be Beheaded Than Forced by the Government to Wear a Mask

Radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively posted a video on YouTube Saturday in which he argued that requiring people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus is akin to the Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear yellow stars on their clothing, and declared that he’d rather be beheaded than to be forced to wear one by the government.

While conceding that there are certain situations in which wearing a mask might be wise, Lively nevertheless insisted that government requirements that masks be worn are unconstitutional and tyrannical.

“These things must be balanced against the disastrous consequences of surrendering personal liberty to overreaching government, especially regarding face masks, which are in some ways worse than police-enforced lockdowns because they represent a literal in-your-face exercise of statist power like Islamist head coverings for women or the Nazis’ yellow star for Jews,” Lively said. “Unnecessary public mask wearing, as opposed to reasonable usage, is no less a statement of psychological submission to higher authority than a dog collar.”

“In the greater scheme of things, I believe liberty is more important than security if one is forced to choose between those two,” he added. “Those who don’t believe that are ripe for the Mark of the Beast, which is what this entire season of chaos is really about, in my view. Personally, I would rather die or be maimed from COVID-19—or be beheaded by a mob of anarchists and Islamists—than become a safe slave in a global totalitarian government.”