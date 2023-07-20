Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Get What Is Coming to Them

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 20, 2023 5:11 pm
  • Shane Vaughn declares that “Separation of CHURCH & STATE is a PHANTOM argument. The only SEPARATION is the STATE FROM THE CHURCH.”
  • Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin loved Nick Fuentes’ violently antisemitic speech: “It’s important to remember that the Holocaust is a hoax and that Jews are going to get what is coming to them.”
  • Pete Santilli questions why Nick Fuentes continues to support Ali Alexander, who he called a “chomo” (i.e. child molester), saying that Alexander needs to be sent to prison “so he can get a frickin’ shank to the side of his temple.”
  • Andrew Tobra says that “our entire government is run by Jewish Nationalists. This is a Christian country. It’s not unreasonable to suggest it should be led by Christian Nationalists instead.”
  • Finally, even far-right activists like Ann Vandersteel are getting tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s self-serving stunts: “Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Congressional equivalent of a shock jock. … We need lawmakers who get stuff done, not people who give us the illusion of getting things done just to fundraise. Get serious, Marjorie.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Anglin Andrew Torba Ann Vandersteel Marjorie Taylor Greene Nick Fuentes Pete Santilli Shane Vaughn Anti-Semitism Leftovers

