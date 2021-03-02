Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Voice of God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 2, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Dennis Prager lists 32 ways one can “determine whether a friend or relative is a liberal or a leftist.”
  • Hank Kunneman channels the voice of God has he recounts “the blessings that I had rained down upon the administration and the things that I did through President Trump.”
  • Brenden Dilley does not believe that Sen. Mitt Romney got a black eye as a result of a fall over the weekend: “That is not from falling. Mitt got his ass whipped by somebody.”
  • Mat Staver claims that the Equality Act will protect pedophiles because the “Q” in LGBTQ “includes the entire universe and that universe can include … what we would call pedophilia.”
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor predicts that nothing will happen on March 4 and the idea that Trump will be reinstalled as president on that day is just something the “fake news” is using it to make QAnon believers look bad.

Tags: Brenden Dilley Dennis Prager Hank Kunneman Mark Taylor Mat Staver Mitt Romney Equality Act Leftovers

