Right Wing Bonus Tracks: $20 Trillion Ought to Cover It

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 18, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Larry Klayman is suing China for $20 trillion over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
  • Tom Horn warns that the coronavirus outbreak may give rise to the Antichrist.
  • After being sued for claiming the silver solution he sold could kill the coronavirus, Jim Bakker is now including a disclaimer whenever he promotes any health-related products on his television program: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”
  • A warning from Dennis Prager: “If the government can order society to cease functioning, from restaurants and other businesses to schools, due to a possible health disaster, it is highly likely that a Democratic president and Congress will similarly declare emergency and assert authoritarian rule in order to prevent what they consider the even greater ‘existential threat’ to human life posed by global warming.”
  • Finally, E.W. Jackson declares that Joe Biden is a socialist and possibly even a Soviet asset.

