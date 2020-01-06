Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Salvation Test

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 6, 2020 5:32 pm
  • Hank Kunneman claims that God told him that President Donald Trump will get two terms in office—one for each tower that fell on 9/11.
  • Larry Klayman blames “the leftist Jewish cadre in Congress” for the rise of anti-Semitism in America: “The sight of these leftist Jews recently on center stage in Congress announcing the impeachment of the president has undoubtedly caught the attention of traditional anti-Semites and created a false justification for their heinous acts.”
  • Glenn Beck, who has been warning for years that we are headed into, or already fighting, World War III, now says that the tensions between the U.S. and Iran will not result in World War III.
  • Alex McFarland says that Trump has “done everything that a great, godly, moral, constitutionalist president would do.”
  • Finally, Jim Bakker declares that support for Trump is “a test [of] whether you are even saved.”

