Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Only Difference

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 31, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Eric Metaxas says that the only difference between President Joe Biden and Adolf Hitler is that “Hitler was elected; Biden had to steal the election.”
  • Stew Peters and Lauren Witzke continue to put their racism on display in response to a tragic hockey accident.
  • Jarrin Jackson declares the media is not covering the hockey accident because “the black guy killed the white guy.”
  • Ali Alexander asserts that America’s foreign policy should require Jews and Muslims to convert to Christianity.
  • Unable to explain how his views about Jews differ from Hitler, Nick Fuentes insists that he is “not obsessed with Hitler”: “I don’t really even know that much about him.” Nice try, Nick.
  • Finally, Hank Kunneman rants that celebrating Halloween is Baal worship: “That day is evil!”
