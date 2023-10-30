Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Getting Very Close

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 30, 2023 5:00 pm
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin declares that “we are getting very close” to seeing the arrests of “some big fish who are involved in the rape, torture, and trafficking of children.” She has literally been promising this since 2018.
  • Former Trump administration official William Wolfe says “we need to abolish the public school system.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos proclaims that Jews shouldn’t even be allowed to “lecture their white liberators” about anything: “I really don’t enjoy hearing anything but submissive gratitude to Christendom.”
  • Christian nationalist commentator Eric Metaxas asserts that “demonic activity” is to blame for mass shootings, not guns: “Obviously, something has happened in America that has nothing to do with guns and has everything to do with the spiritual state of the nation.”
  • White nationalist Dalton Clodfelter has some simple advice: “Blacks need to learn how to be white.”
  • Finally, a hockey player died after being cut in the neck by a skate in a freak accident. The player who died is white while the player whose skate cut him is black, which has caused white nationalist Lauren Witzke and her boss Stew Peters to go full mask off about their own racism.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Dalton Clodfelter Eric Metaxas Lauren Witzke Liz Crokin Milo Yiannopoulos Stew Peters William Wolfe Leftovers

You Might Also Like