Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Nebraska Connection

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 12, 2024 5:03 pm
  • Lance Wallnau reveals that he was the one who connected Charlie Kirk with “prophet” Hank Kunneman, whose church recently hosted a TPUSA rally aimed at pressuring the Nebraska legislature to change the way allocates its electoral votes for the benefit of Donald Trump.
  • South Dakota state Rep. Nico Rios mourns the passing of O.J. Simpson: “RIP 2 A REAL ASS ONE. Shame they never caught the guy who framed him for murder SMH.”
  • Drenda Keesee, the Seven Mountains dominionist who appears poised to become a county commissioner in Knox County, Ohio, says “God’s plan is the answer for every ill we see in society.”
  • Shane Vaughn apologized for his attack on Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, though he seemed to be apologizing for his attacks on her physical appearance and not the racism.
  • Finally, Nala Ray is a former OnlyFans model who is now “giving it all up for Christ,” but misogynistic incel Nick Fuentes is not impressed, asserting that men should “beat the shit” out of her and claiming that in an Islamic nation, she’d be killed by her family because Muslims know how to properly control their women.
Tags: Charlie Kirk Drenda Keesee Hank Kunneman Lance Wallnau Nick Fuentes Nico Rios Shane Vaughn Leftovers

