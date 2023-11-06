MAGA Pastor Hank Kunneman Removes Sermon Accusing Taylor Swift of Practicing ‘Witchcraft’

MAGA pastor and self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman took time out of his Sunday sermon this week to accuse musician Taylor Swift of engaging in “satanic rituals and witchcraft” while suggesting that there is some conspiracy behind her relationship with professional football player Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kunneman, who regularly uses his church services to spread conspiracy theories, misinformation, and lies about the 2020 election, seized on the ads Kelce has done to promote Pfizer’s COVID and flu vaccines, speculating that there must be some “connection” between Pfizer and the Kelce/Swift relationship.

“What’s up with this whole thing now with the Kansas City Chiefs and everybody is celebrating some lady, some girl that if you look at her concerts, she does satanic rituals and witchcraft,” Kunneman declared. “She just happens to be dating ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ the football player? You don’t think that there’s a connection somewhere?”

Interestingly, Kunneman’s sermon has been removed from his Facebook page, though it remains available on his One Voice platform.