Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Most Corrupt Organization in the World

- Outraged over passage of the bill raising the debt ceiling, Rep. Andy Biggs told radical extremist Stew Peters that the U.S. government “is the most corrupt organization in the world.”
- Kent Christmas is upset that the LGBTQ community has supposedly stolen the rainbow and the word “gay.”
- Robert George declares that June shouldn’t be Pride Month but rather “Fidelity Month”: “Fidelity Month is all about getting the institutions of religion, of marriage and of family – the little platoons of civil society – in our local communities and our country back into shape.”
- Steven Franssen says that if he was president, he would “use the U.S. military and seize all Target stores … [and then] have bomber planes go over the stores and demolish them.”
- James Lindsay warns that angry and desperate Christian conservatives are being provoked into carrying out anti-LGBTQ attacks so that the government can label them as Christian nationalist domestic terrorists and justify shutting down churches: “They will use the unbelievable provocations that they’re gonna put forth in the next month or two for Pride to trigger Christians into giving them the reaction that they need.”
- Finally, Kandiss Taylor now absurdly insists that she never claimed to believe in a flat Earth but was simply complaining about money being wasted by NASA: “I don’t know all the things about the solar system, and I don’t want to know!”