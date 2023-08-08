Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Lord Rebuke You

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 8, 2023 5:10 pm
  • Lauren Witzke declares that as a woman, she would “rather repeal the 19th Amendment than lose my constitutional rights because female voters are overwhelmingly voting my country away.”
  • It appears as if Rachel Hamm has given up her plans to become a press secretary for former President Donald Trump and has shifted her focus to hospitality.
  • Jason Rapert warns that “if you are a church member and you claim to be a Democrat, you are out of God’s will”: “They embrace what God says is evil … You can’t do that and say you are a sincere Christian.”
  • Having realized that his future prospects are bleak, Dalton Clodfelter is going all in on the antisemitism.
  • Finally, religious-right commentator Michael Brown denounces Nick Fuentes’ despicable antisemitic drivel: “Nick, the Lord rebuke you. You are in serious, deep, demonic error.”

Tags: Dalton Clodfelter Jason Rapert Lauren Witzke Michael Brown Nick Fuentes Rachel Hamm Leftovers

