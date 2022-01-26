Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Groypers Can’t Be Girls

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 26, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Appearing on a local cable call-in program in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declares that she loves Alex Jones and would be more than happy to appear on his show.
  • Tony Perkins warns that President Joe Biden and the Democrats are purging Christians from the military: “If Democrats can’t succeed in abolishing our force, like the Marxist squad wants, then they’ll settle for the next best thing: hallowing it out until it’s nothing but an empty shell.”
  • Nick Fuentes reveals that even his own mother is “sort of afraid” of him because he’s always been “out of control.”
  • Speaking of Fuentes, despite the fact that he openly admits to being racist and misogynistic, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke insist that he’s nothing of the sort. While streaming on Fuentes’ Cozy.TV platform, Witzke bragged that she’s “a strong ally” of Fuentes’ “Groyper” movement but not actually a Groyper herself because “Groypers can’t be girls.”
  • Finally, Wayne Allyn Root says Democrats represent “the kind of evil we used to fight wars over. It’s a combination of communism, fascism, Nazism and the slavery of the Confederate South.”

