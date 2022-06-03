Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Joys of Christian Nationalism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 3, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says there is nothing to fear about Christian nationalism because it’s the only thing that can stop school shootings, crime, and sexual immorality, declaring that anyone who opposes it is a “domestic terrorist.”
  • A word of warning from Laura Loomer: “Don’t ever let these demonic communists take your guns. They will use them to Arm your enemies, and then they will pay these Marxists, communists, cartels, and Jihadists to kill you and your children.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine is pretty sure that the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as a false flag carried out by the government.
  • Shane Vaughn is not a fan of Pride Month: “S H A M E is now spelled P R I D E. Take your hands off of Yahwehs covenant rainbow.”
  • Finally, America First activists Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, and Dalton Clodfelter make it clear that they are not fans of free speech, democracy, or the Constitution.

