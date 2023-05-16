Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Insanity That’s Perpetuating Society

- In case there was any doubt, the ReAwaken America Tour events are full of QAnon conspiracy theorists.
- Devin Nunes, Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, and various QAnon conspiracy theorists will be joining radical right-wing priest James Altman at a “Determined Patriotism” conference next month.
- Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas insists that he and the other “prophets” who declared that Donald Trump would be reelected in 2020 were right: “In the eyes of God, the President of the United States right now in the courts of justice in Heaven is not Joe Biden, but it’s Donald Trump.”
- Kandiss Taylor, a Republican candidate for governor who was recently elected a Georgia GOP district chair, refuses to “participate in the insanity” of accepting that Joe Biden is the president: “We’ve got to stop this insanity that’s perpetuating society. It is causing people who were normal to become mentally ill.”
- Anna Perez defends her practice of freely saying the word “f*ggot” to test if someone is a conservative, declaring that anyone who disapproves of her use of the word “is not a real conservative.”
- It appears as if Baked Alaska (real name Tim Gionet) is in the process of being excommunicated from the America First movement for daring to disagree with AF cult leader Nick Fuentes.
- Finally, Christian fascist Dalton Clodfelter agrees that the America First movement is a cult, and vows to “rape, kill, and die” for it.