Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The First Victim of Cancel Culture

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 14, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Johnny Enlow says that people will “respect and honor President Trump a whole lot more” once they get to Heaven and truly understand his “courage and bravery.”
  • David Lane fumes: “Big Tech’s Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and YouTube are now the sole arbiter of what we are permitted to think or express. With their unapologetic curtailment of free speech, they infringe upon our First Amendment rights. … Anyone who dares to challenge the false narrative and dictatorial dogma imposed upon America by blue-state governors, mayors and Big Tech will get derided, erased or cancelled.”
  • Anti-Islam activist John Bennett, who is vice president of Understanding The Threat, has been elected chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.
  • Mario Murillo warns that Barack Obama, George Soros, and Bill Gates despise “Christianity and Israel. They are working to rid the world of the laws of God,” and “They are on schedule for world domination.”
  • Finally, Jim Bakker, who was found guilty on more than 20 counts of fraud and sent to prison in the 1980s, claims that he was “probably one of the first examples of cancel culture.”

