Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Easiest Job In The World

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 24, 2024 5:18 pm
  • Rep. Tracey Mann is the latest member of Congress to appear on Christian nationalist worship leader Sean Feucht’s podcast.
  • Speaking of Feucht, TPUSA’s Alex Clark attacked him for criticizing the lyrics on Taylor Swift’s new album, accusing Feucht of being involved in “sketchy stuff” and blasphemy. This was pretty remarkable since TPUSA is a co-sponsor of Feucht’s “Kingdom To The Capitol Tour.”
  • William Wolfe declares that “the Big Bang Theory and Darwinian Evolution are two of the most laughable concepts ever invented and advanced by modern man”: “If you believe in these, you are, quite literally, a fool in the biblical sense.”
  • Eric Metaxas warns that “Joe Biden is a greater threat to democracy around the world than Vladimir Putin.”
  • Finally, Kent Christmas demonstrates that being a “prophet” is the easiest job in the world because even when the thing you prophesied would happen doesn’t, you just insist that it did.
