Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Dad of the World

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 11, 2020 5:30 pm
  • MassResistance says that Black Lives Matter is “basically a Marxist-Leninist organization, founded by self-styled communists, that uses black suffering as a prop for its larger goals. The group was formed from a staged riot meant to destroy the physical and economic community, and inflame racist hysteria, and continue along that path. Their violence, disruption, and intimidation tactics are reminiscent of the Nazi Brownshirts, the true original fascists.”
  • Jesse Lee Peterson says the George Floyd protests are “about taking the power away from the white people, enslaving them, and controlling them.”
  • Walid and Theodore Shoebat declare that Floyd “was a criminal, a thief, a loser and a drug user.”
  • Dave Daubenmire proclaims that “people of faith are the most discriminated against citizens in this country.”
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine coos that President Donald Trump is “like the dad of the world.”

Tags: Dave Daubenmire DeAnna Lorraine Jesse Lee Peterson Theodore Shoebat Walid Shoebat Black Lives Matter George Floyd Leftovers

