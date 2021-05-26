Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Constitutional Coup

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 26, 2021 5:30 pm
  • The Family Research Council has launched a Center for Biblical Worldview that seeks to “train Bible-believing Christians to advance and defend the faith in the workplace, in the schools, in their communities, and in the public square.”
  • Donna Rigney claims that God will soon restore former President Donald Trump to the White House because he wants Trump in power for when a coming “Great Awakening” sweeps the globe.
  • Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) continues to insist that the military will launch a coup to remove President Joe Biden from office: “The military is the last line of defense against tyranny, and I think they’re going to be forced to step in.”
  • Why did Arizona Republican state Sen. Sonny Borrelli recently appear on a radio program alongside unhinged right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein?
  • Finally, Jim Bakker keeps falsely declaring that he prophesied the COVID-19 pandemic on New Year’s Eve 2020. He did nothing of the sort.

Tags: Dave Hayes Donna Rigney Jim Bakker Josh Bernstein Sonny Borrelli Leftovers Center for Biblical Worldview Family Research Council

You Might Also Like