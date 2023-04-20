Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Test for RINOS

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 20, 2023 5:15 pm
  • America First activists Dalton Clodfelter, “Smiley,” and Jon Miller are celebrating Adolf Hitler’s birthday in despicable ways.
  • Matt Evans (aka Beardson Beardly) is convinced that he could “have any woman” he wants, but he doesn’t want any because he’s an incel. Of course, since “incel” is short of “involuntarily celibate,” that makes no sense.
  • Andrew Anglin is “begging China to nuke every city in America.”
  • Today, we discovered that Isabella Riley Moody was a background performer in Project Veritas’ cringey “Oligarchy” music video.
  • Finally, Anna Perez has a simple test for determining if someone is a “fake conservative”: She simply uses the word “f*ggot” a bunch, and if they don’t think it’s hilarious, she knows they’re a RINO.

Tags: Aidan Duncan Andrew Anglin Anna Perez Dalton Clodfelter Isabella Riley Moody Jon Miller Matt Evans Leftovers

