Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Tens Of Millions Of Dollars

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 15, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Peter LaBarbera is outraged that former First Lady Melania Trump will be hosting a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans as Mar-a-Lago: ““Perhaps it’s time for Trump to read the Bible rather than merely sell it. There he would find God’s clear truth revealed against homosexual practice as sexual sin.”
  • In 2021, Angela Stanton-King appeared on an episode of “Dr. Phil” to discuss her relationship with her transgender child, after which she unleashed a vile and bigoted rant. Now she works for Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign.
  • For a mere $100,000, you can sponsor Lance Wallnau and Mario Murillo’s “Courage Tour” political rallies/revival meetings aimed at helping Trump return to the White House.
  • Why are right-wing pastors so eager to align themselves with Trump? Hard to say. Incidentally, Jentezen Franklin brags that his ministry has brought in “tens of millions of dollars” since Trump promoted his church: “If you’ll get some courage, pastor, God will pay your bills.”
  • Finally, right-wing commentator Lauren Chen says that women should not have the right to vote: “I don’t believe in democracy.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Angela Stanton-King Donald Trump Jentezen Franklin Lauren Chen Melania Trump Peter LaBarbera Robert F. Kennedy Courage Tour Leftovers Log Cabin Republicans

You Might Also Like