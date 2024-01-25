Right Wing Round-Up: The Lesser Magistrates

Sky Palma @ Raw Story: Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to prison for contempt of Congress.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced Thursday to four months in prison after he was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and provide documents to the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: Inside the Shady Finances Behind Mike Johnson’s Longtime Pastor.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s “dear friend” and longtime pastor has quite the story about his flock turning on him.

Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: Trump Says Anyone Who Donates to Haley Is ‘Permanently Banned’ From MAGA.

The ex-president continued to whine over his rival’s presence in the GOP primaries.

Brian Kaylor and Jeremy Fuzy @ Public Witness: The ‘Lesser Magistrates’ Threat to Democracy.

It might be tempting to dismiss a self-published book by an anti-abortion activist who’s been accused of preaching violence, but it’s been praised by then-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and a Republican state lawmaker in Alabama who gave author-signed copies to his colleagues. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s disgraced National Security Advisor who helped plot the efforts to overturn the 2020 election and now leads the election-denying Trumpian carnival known as the ReAwaken America Tour, called Trewhella’s book “a masterful blueprint showing Americans how to successfully resist tyranny.”

Kevin Drum: Republicans don’t really want to solve the illegal immigration problem.

It’s commonplace for partisans to claim that the other side doesn’t really want to solve a particular problem (racism, abortion, etc.) because they don’t want it to go away as a base-mobilizing issue. Very seldom, however, does the opposition actually confirm that.

Media Matters: Greg Gutfeld says “it’s now acceptable” to use slur on Fox News.