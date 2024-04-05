Right Wing Round-Up: Overserved

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 5, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Tommy Christopher @ Mediaite: Trump Puts Out Bonkers Ad Calling Biden-Democrats ‘Party of Violence’ — Days After Literally Giving ‘Bloodbath’ Speech

    • Former President Donald Trump posted an over-the-top attack ad calling President Joe Biden and Democrats the “Party of Violence” — just days after he gave a speech with “Bloodbath” in the title.

  • CROW: Christian Right Observer Weekly (Volume 10)

    • CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.

  • Melanie Zanona @ CNN: Boebert continues stoking controversy amid intense battle to keep her job

    • At the December soiree, which was the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala, multiple witnesses saw a server tell Boebert they would not bring her any more alcohol, with one witness telling CNN the server told the congresswoman they believed she had been overserved. Throughout the night, Boebert also kept attempting to snap selfies with Trump, who was sitting at the same table as her. Eventually, Trump’s security detail stepped in and asked Boebert to stop, according to the witnesses, who attended the event and saw the interaction take place.

  • Joe Jervis: Melania Trump To Host Log Cabin Gala At Mar-A-Lago

    • Melania Trump, who has been largely absent from the campaign trail during her husband’s presidential run, is back on the GOP fundraising circuit. The former first lady is set to hold her first major political event of the year — a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Jasper Scherer and Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Former Texas House speaker says GOP megadonor Tim Dunn told him only Christians should hold leadership positions

    • Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus said on Thursday that Midland oil magnate Tim Dunn, one of the state’s most powerful and influential GOP megadonors, once told him that only Christians should hold leadership positions in the lower chamber.

  • Matthew D. Taylor @ Religion News Service: The peril radicalizing some evangelicals goes beyond Christian nationalism

    • Christian supremacists are plotting the end of America as we know it.

