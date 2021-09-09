Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Some Kind of Electrical Transmission

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 9, 2021 5:30 pm
  • David Barton is refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine because, he says, “I don’t like a vaccine that changes my DNA.”
  • Pat Robertson is urging his audience to get vaccinated: “To sit there and say, ‘I’m not going to take the vaccine,’ I think is nuts.”
  • Josh Bernstein advises Larry Elder to refuse to concede and “demand a forensic audit” if he does not become governor in California’s recall election.
  • Michele Bachmann claims that the United States had “completely won” the war in Afghanistan until the “absolutely monstrous” Biden administration “surrendered to the Taliban when we had already won, and we were making [our] way for the exits.”
  • Robin Bullock asserts that “Barack Obama was prophetically removed from office” in 2010.
  • Finally, Dave Daubenmire has been severely ill for weeks and is now claiming that it’s not because of COVID-19 but rather because of “some kind of electric transmission … from the vaccinated.”

