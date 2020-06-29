Michele Bachmann Blames Trump Administration Middle East Peace Plan for COVID-19, Civil Unrest

Right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on Jan Markell’s “Understanding The Times” radio program Sunday, where she said that the current COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd is God punishing the United States for the Middle East peace plan that the Trump administration unveiled earlier this year.

Bachmann, who currently serves as a so-called “pastor to the United Nations,” has warned that an effort by the United States to put any sort of pressure on Israel will anger God. An ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, Bachmann nevertheless declared during her appearance on Markell’s program that the Trump administration’s proposed peace plan has done just that and is therefore responsible for the “distress” that America is currently experiencing.

“On Jan, 28, 2020, a plan was revealed that envisioned a dividing of the covenant land and a division of Jerusalem,” she said. “Since that time, we have seen nothing but distress. The Bible speaks of that in Zechariah: Anyone who burdens themselves with a division of Jerusalem will be cut themselves upon a rock. Nations will be destroyed, Isaiah 60 says, if they do not follow the word of God. Messiah will judge nations, Psalm 2:12 says. It’s very clear. That’s why this warning was given to various high officials prior to the release of this plan. Now warnings are given again that perhaps this distress could be removed from our nation if we would withdraw the maps in this plan that envision the division of the biblical land and the division of Jerusalem.”

“Jerusalem is an eternal, undivided city and must never be divided,” Bachmann continued. “I would call upon the White House to withdraw that plan, and it just may be that the Lord and his grace and mercy may likely lift the distress upon our land even in our time and resume his hand of favor, which was so clear and evident until Jan. 28, 2020. That is my request. That is my prayer. I love our president. I pray for him daily. I just ask the question: In light of scripture, in light of the day that we live in, could it be that this distress could have in part been caused by this? And could it be that this distress would be relieved if action would be taken to come into conformity with a clear word of God?”