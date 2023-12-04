Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Snubbing God on Thanksgiving

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 4, 2023 5:00 pm
  • James Dobson is outraged that President Joe Biden “issued a Thanksgiving proclamation that didn’t mention God at all”: “I believe it reflects the growing secularization of America and the ongoing effort to rip America out of the rich soil of Judeo-Christian civilization.”
  • Lauren Witzke declares that “we must continue to shame homosexuals and surrogates who participate in the operation of baby-harvesting from rental wombs.”
  • Evangelist Todd Bentley announced that he has been called by God to go to Congress and the White House in 2024 in order to prophesy and bring revival.
  • Kirk Cameron is now giving interviews to QAnon/PizzGate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin, who naturally asked him about the existence of “pedophilia [and] Satan worship that’s rampant in Hollywood.”
  • Finally, William Wolfe lays out his plan for restoring the American family: “End no-fault divorce, End abortion, Reduce access to contraceptives, Require men to provide for their children as soon as it’s determined the child is theirs, End ‘sex education’ in public schools, End surrogacy, Overturn Obergefell.”
Tags: James Dobson Kirk Cameron Lauren Witzke Liz Crokin Todd Bentley William Wolfe Leftovers

