Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Antichrist Biden

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 14, 2022 5:30 pm
  • White nationalist Vincent James is also a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist: “There is no virus. It doesn’t exist. There’s nothing. It’s not there. This was a massive experiment that was done on the world’s population.”
  • Laura Loomer declares that she is “leading the charge in the hostile takeover of the GOP”: “We are going to win and destroy every single RINO obstructionist who tries to sabotage America First.”
  • James Dobson is outraged by the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson: “At a moment in history when the innocence of our children is being assaulted like never before, the Biden administration and Senate put someone on the Supreme Court with an unusually bad record of protecting it. Where is America’s indignation over this?
  • Refusing to admit that all his prophecies guaranteeing that former President Donald Trump would be reelected were wrong, “prophet” Hank Kunneman continues to insist that President Joe Biden is “a treasonous thief” who will be removed from office by God. How does he know? “‘Cause I’m anointed.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau warns that the New World Order will inject everyone with vaccines that can do “surveillance under the skin” in order to track who has negative reactions to “Antichrist Biden.”

