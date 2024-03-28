Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Shut The Hell Up

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 28, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Jackson Lahmeyer says that former President Donald Trump hawking Bibles is “one of the greatest spiritual moments in U.S. history,” adding that this Bible is particularly useful because “all of our founding documents are derived from Scripture.” No, they aren’t.
  • Hank Kunneman asserts that Trump is like Samson and Christians who refuse to support him “have tied up a deliverer that God has appointed and anointed.” Kunneman also issued a warning to those who mock his prophecies: “You’re touching God. You’re touching what God has said.”
  • While the Family Research Council insists that there is nothing antisemitic about the phrase “Christ is King,” the FRC’s own senior fellow Owen Strachan recognizes that it is “real and rank antisemitism” when Nick Fuentes and his ilk use the phrase.
  • Elijah Schaffer proclaims that Jews are “enemies of the cross of Christ and they prove it time and time again,” declaring that this is Holy Week and Jews “should shut the hell up.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau claims that “Christian nationalism” is a term invented by the left to slander conservative Christians, which is awkward given that Wallnau has openly declared that, “Yes, I am a Christian nationalist.”
