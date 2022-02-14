Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Satan Conferences

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 14, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Anna Perez says that “the only way the Left will accept you is if you’re miserable, fat, and mentally ill.”
  • Patrick Howley declares that “so much of our society is based around avoiding blacks rioting but they do anyway.”
  • Joseph Farah warns that “these are the most dangerous times the nation has experienced.”
  • Greg Locke is now at war with his own congregation and threatening to “expose the six witches who are members of his church.”
  • Finally, Charlie Kirk asserts that “Satan Conferences should not be protected by the First Amendment. Satan Worship is not what the Founders had in mind when they referenced the ‘fruits of liberty.'”

Tags: Anna Perez Charlie Kirk Greg Locke Joseph Farah Patrick Howley Leftovers

