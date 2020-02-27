Charlie Kirk: Mitt Romney Should Be Booed ‘Every Time His Name Is Mentioned’

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) today, where he praised the audience for booing when he mentioned the name of Sen. Mitt Romney, who was publicly “uninvited” to the event after he voted to call for witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

When Kirk mentioned Romney’s name during his speech, the audience booed and Kirk encouraged them to do so.

“Correct answer,” Kirk said. “Every time his name is mentioned, you should respond that way because he lied to every single person in this room that knocked on doors for him, that made phone calls for him, that donated to his campaign. We thought that he was going to be a crusader against the Marxist president that preceded Donald Trump. And now he asks and he begs for the endorsement of Donald Trump for the Senate in Utah, and then he goes and votes for the sham unconstitutional impeachment.”