Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Sabotage The Election

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 10, 2024 3:58 pm
  • After being let go from Newsmax, Emerald Robinson landed at Mike Lindell’s Frank Speech platform, where she is now heaping praise on white nationalists Peter and Lydia Brimelow and their VDARE website.
  • Angry that people are leaving negative comments on his videos, Nick Fuentes ordered his followers to attack and insult anyone leaving such a comment.
  • Ben Zeisloft says he will not vote for Donald Trump because “he refuses to do his duty under King Jesus and use his federal power to protect all humans under his jurisdiction”: “He is now leading other Republicans down the ballot to distance themselves from attempted abortion bans and even weighing in on state abortion policy.This is unacceptable and depraved. He will face a terrible judgment day unless he repents, turns to Christ, and vows to govern justly.”
  • Similarly, Ali Alexander threatens to “sabotage this election if Republicans go any further Left on this allowance for abortion.”
  • Finally, Kent Christmas is very encouraged about the political future of this nation because God told him that He is going to literally start killing “wicked people” and replacing them with “godly men.”
Ali Alexander Ben Zeisloft Emerald Robinson Kent Christmas Nick Fuentes Reproductive Rights VDARE

