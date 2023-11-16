Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Impeach For Incompetency

- Now that former President Donald Trump is no longer in office, David Barton has changed his tune once again and is back to declaring that President Joe Biden can be impeached for “incompetency.”
- Shane Vaughn continues his all caps freak outs over Ohio’s vote to amend its constitution to protect reproductive rights: “If we were abiding by the laws of the REPUBLIC – the disastrous abortion laws in OHIO would NEVER have happened…… our founders NEVER EVER EVER wanted THE POPULATION creating laws – they KNEW that EVIL flows in the MAJORITY and the WISDOM flows in the MINORITY – Citizens vote by their EMOTIONS whereas a vetted Legislature would vote by dictated norms and be a gatekeeper against the WHIMS of the population. DIRECT DEMOCRACY is killing us.”
- Since Charlie Kirk is obviously never going to stop saying that “the Founding Fathers used Deuteronomy as the basis of our entire system of government,” we are never going to stop pointing out that he is lying.
- Antisemitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes says that Ben Shapiro is “a piece of shit”: “This is not a good person. This is a smug, arrogant, know-it-all narcissist. And that’s the thing about these people is they’re not like us.” Um, that description sounds exactly like Fuentes.
- Finally, Isabella Riley Moody proclaims that “we need to build statues of the man who killed Hitler.” Adolf Hitler, of course, took his own life at the end of World War II.