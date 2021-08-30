Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Right-Wing Ding Wing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 30, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jack Hibbs claims to have documented proof that mail-in ballots containing votes for Larry Elder in California’s recall election were thrown away in trash cans and ditches.
  • Johnny Enlow declares that “nothing is as it seems” and assures Christians who are unhappy about the 2020 election that “this story is not over until it’s good.”
  • Shane Vaughn says that he doesn’t worship “that pansy, homosexual-type Jesus,” but rather the radical Jesus who would tell Caitlyn Jenner that she looks “like your daddy, the devil.”
  • Dave Daubenmire has teamed up with anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Sherri Tenpenny to form a new organization called The Christian Revolution, which Daubenmire claims will raise tens of millions of dollars to provide conservative Christians with legal representation in the fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
  • Dave Hayes reports that he is working on a screenplay about QAnon.
  • Finally, it is probably safe to assume that we are the “right-wing ding wing” that Hank Kunneman attacked as “a joke” and “idiots” during his Sunday sermon.

