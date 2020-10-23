Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Retribution Will Be Served

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 23, 2020 5:30 pm
  • It looks like Josh Bernstein got his new paywall website set up just in time, as he can now add Facebook and YouTube to the growing list of social media platforms from which he has been banned.
  • When asked to share what sort of faith practices President Donald Trump engages in, the best Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White could come up with is that “he mediates a lot, he’s very contemplative.”
  • Lance Wallnau is excited to report that angels have been released over Washington, D.C., in anticipation of his upcoming election rally on the National Mall.
  • The Family Research Council prays for the election: “May God’s people arise to pray and fast as never before, and, just as God preserved the Jews as they fasted in response to Esther’s appeal, may God glorify Himself, yet again, in America!”
  • Finally, Alex Jones has tears in his eyes because the culmination of “all of our decades of work is just so close” and finally “the pedophilia and the raping and the slaughter and the one-sided trade deals” will end once Trump is reelected.

