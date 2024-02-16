Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Real Men Beat Their Wives

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 16, 2024 4:58 pm
  • Far-right pastor Jack Hibbs defends himself amid the outrage over him being invited by Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver a prayer on the House floor last month, insisting that he has never preached ” in a way that is spiteful, or angry or hateful.” We would beg to differ.
  • Glenn Beck purports to show “13 Times BIDEN Proved He’s the Dictator, NOT Trump.”
  • White nationalist America First activist Tyler Russel hails Russia’s “win” for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
  • Nick Fuentes mocks right-wing commentators like Matt Walsh who pretend to be old-school men by drinking whiskey and smoking cigars but would “never beat the shit out of his wife.”
  • Finally, what does Trump cultism sound like? It sounds like far-right commentator Anna Perez recounting how former President Donald Trump was her “first crush” and that she “almost fainted” when she got to interview him and he grabbed her by her face and kissed her twice.
