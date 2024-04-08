MAGA Cultist Pastor Mark Burns Makes A Third Run For Congress

Right-wing pastor, conspiracy theorist, and unabashed Trump cultist Mark Burns is running for Congress once again. Burns, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in South Carolina in 2018 and 2022, has now switched districts for his latest run, perhaps hoping that voters in his new district will not be familiar with his long history of lying about his accomplishments and repeatedly making outlandish statements.

Burns is an overt Christian nationalist who has declared that far-right Christians intend to “take over” the government and ensure that “laws that are contrary to God’s word” are overturned.

Burns has repeatedly demonized and endorsed violence against his political enemies, declaring that if he is elected, he’ll resurrect the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee for the purpose of charging citizens, members of the media, and elected officials with treason.

MAGA pastor Mark Burns vows that when he is elected to Congress, he will resurrect the House Un-American Activities Committee for the purpose of charging citizens, members of the media, and elected officials with treason. pic.twitter.com/6qYP659gWN — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 15, 2022

MAGA pastor Mark Burns again pledges that if he's elected to Congress, he will push to reestablish the House Un-American Activities Committee and hold Hillary Clinton "accountable for treason." pic.twitter.com/bWaRDJCVMO — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 7, 2022

Burns even went so far as to proclaim that the LGBTQ agenda represents “a national security threat” and that anyone promoting it is guilty of treason and should be executed.

“They were indoctrinating those young minds then; they are doing the very same thing here in America,” Burns said. “The LGBT, transgender grooming our children’s minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America. That’s why when I’m elected, I don’t want to just vote, I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution.”

“I am going to push to reenact HUAC, the House Un-American Activities Committee,” Burns vowed. “It is a committee that we should reenact that starts holding these people accountable for treason.”

Predictably, Burns has already secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump: