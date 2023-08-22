Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Not Today, Witches

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 22, 2023 5:18 pm
  • Charlie Kirk knows that witches made him “super sick” once before, but this time around, he is better prepared.
  • Dalton Clodfelter says that “we must ban black people.”
  • Stew Peters insists that nobody has ever had COVID-19 because COVID is “fake.”
  • Sam Rohrer asserts that our elected leaders must have a biblical worldview because, according to the Bible, they are to serve as a “deacon” and literally “a leader in worship”: “Its very difficult, if not impossible, for someone who is in office who does not know the God of Heaven to ever lead, make laws, votes, [or] craft public policy that reflects, in any way, the will of God.”
  • Finally, Jon Miller’s virulent antisemitism has now reached the point where he is openly posting videos on Telegram of Adolf Hitler ranting about Jews.

Tags: Charlie Kirk Dalton Clodfelter Jon Miller Sam Rohrer Stew Peters Anti-Semitism Leftovers

