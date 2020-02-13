Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Mr. Man Donald Trump’

By Right Wing Watch Staff | February 13, 2020 5:59 pm
  • Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh mocks Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality, comparing him to “Mr. Man Donald Trump,” a week after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
  • Judicial Watch is suing the FBI for documents related to the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich.
  • Jerry Falwell Jr. operates Liberty University like a business: “we treat students like customers.”
  • And finally, not only does Jim Bakker’s silver solution kill the coronavirus, it also kills HIV.

