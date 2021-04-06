Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Marijuanaed-Up

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 6, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Angela Stanton King, a Republican candidate for Congress in Georgia in 2020, unleashed a vile anti-trans rant after filming an episode of “Dr. Phil” with her transgender daughter Monday. As a result, King has now been suspended from Twitter.
  • Cliff Kincaid blasts Major League Baseball for moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia in opposition to the state’s recently passed restrictive voter law: “The MLB has, in effect, become an adjunct of the Chinese Communist Party. Other corporations have followed this trend. Marxists see this as a major development in America’s transition to socialism and communism.”
  • Shane Vaughn says “the right has more money than the left” because liberals are “a bunch of young folks that’s all cracked-up, doped-up, smoked-up, marijuanaed-up.”
  • “Prophet” Manuel Johnson proclaims that we will “see the hand of God” at work over the next 90 days as he overturns the results of the 2020 presidential election.
  • Finally, Jenna Ellis is using her “Just The Truth” program to continue to spread the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent and to call for President Joe Biden to be impeached.

